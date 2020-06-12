High Pressure – Small Package - Lee Spring Has the Solution in Stock

Press Releases Lee Spring Ltd. Press Release

Lee Spring have designed their range of High Pressure Springs to save space and to enable compact product design by combining an unusual selection of performance characteristics which specifically suit small applications with high loading requirements.

Lee Spring is aware that certain mechanisms call for a big power to diameter ratio - small devices requiring firm, but not rigid, slender springs, such as in switches, ball plungers, safety relief valves, quick change tools and vice clamps. Consequently, they have designed their ex-stock range of High Pressure Springs to save space and to enable compact product design by combining an unusual selection of performance characteristics which specifically suit small applications with high loading requirements. High Pressure springs offer small physical size with high force capacity operating over short distance and small deflections, delivering high performance and saving money on maintenance. These low index, high pressure compression springs are carefully designed to work in small holes from 1/8" (3.18mm) to 1" (25.40mm). They are packed in a range of free lengths, starting at 0.250" (6.35mm) up to 4" (101.60mm) and options of high load capacities rated to pressures of 300, 400, 500 and 600 psi for easy reference. Lee Spring produce their ex-stock high pressure compression springs from passivated and shot peened stainless steel, which provides a balance of corrosion resistance, high strength, and toughness – meaning these springs will last even longer, whatever the conditions.

https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_int_learn_high_pressure.asp



