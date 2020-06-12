Open Security Summit 2020 Hosts 10 Days of Training Sessions

Press Releases Open Security Summit Press Release

London, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(



This event is currently taking place 100% virtually, with more than 560 participants from more than 50 countries actively learning new skills and sharing their knowledge.



The pre-summit training sessions are focused on the collaboration between information security professionals, business executives, students, devops engineers, risk professionals and software engineers.



Open Security Summits are dynamic experiences during which attendees get a chance to work and collaborate intensively. All materials created during these sessions are released under an Open Source or Creative Commons licence.



The training sessions cover a wide range of important and interesting topics such as: Threat modeling, Wardley Maps, DevSecOps, Security Standards, CISO and Risk Management, Social Engineering, COVID apps and many others.



The sessions are delivered by regarded professionals with real-world experience and knowledge.



These are great opportunities for attendees to enrich their knowledge, learn new skills with hands-on practical sessions, enabling them to apply the knowledge and information in their area of expertise creating impactful changes. They also create a unique chance of networking with leading figures from security companies, development, government agencies and other representatives of their fields.



Words from one of the organisers, Dinis Cruz, CISO and SVP Engineering, Glasswall: "The Summit is all about collaboration and sharing. This year we introduced the concept of training sessions which occur in the two weeks before the main Summit event. These training sessions are delivered by real-work practitioners that are generously sharing their knowledge for a worldwide audience of information security professionals and students."



Please visit https://open-security-summit.org/training/ to have access to all training sessions, dates, organisers, booking details and other related information:

All videos from the sessions are published every day and available for free at the Summit’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyse9b_2JLJUxKMLgSpOL-Q/



The main sessions of the the Open Security Summit start next week can be seen at https://open-security-summit.org/schedule/



The Open Security Summit is a UK based CIC (Community Interest Company) focused on the creation of collaborative and open environments for learning and sharing information security knowledge. The last two editions of the Summit were non-virtual events, where 150 professionals got together at Center Parcs Woburn for a one week of non-stop working sessions.



Adam Abdulraheem

+2348151821591



open-security-summit.org/

https://open-security-summit.org/



