GRID Alternatives Inland Empire Provides No Cost Energy Solutions and Job Training to Low-Income Communities

GRID Alternatives Inland Empire (GRID IE) is an affiliate of GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to underserved communities everywhere. To date, GRID IE has installed solar for over 2,000 families and helped households and housing providers save $60 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 2,800 people. For more information, visit GRIDie.org.

GRID Alternatives Inland Empire (GRID IE), an affiliate of GRID Alternatives, was established in 2011 and serves Riverside, San Bernardino and Inyo counties. Since its inception, GRID IE has installed solar for over 2,000 families and helped households and housing providers save over $60 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 2,800 people. GRID IE has grown exponentially for close to ten years, from its modest beginning of a few staff to now over 30 including interns and a SolarCorps fellowship (AmeriCorps) program, under the direction of Executive Director Jaime Alonso.



GRID provides the system design and engineering, obtains building permits, procures equipment, prepares and submits rebates and utility interconnection paperwork, and includes an industry-standard 10-year labor warranty and 25-year equipment warranty. Solar installations are led by trained GRID staff, who provide oversight and training to volunteers and job trainees. The outreach team is responsible for engaging and educating the homeowners regarding energy efficiency and helps streamline the process from application to installation. These services are possible through support that GRID receives from government agencies, state and local incentives, private foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors.



GRID provides renewable energy solutions for single, multifamily and community solar projects, focusing its efforts on communities that have been disproportionately impacted by high-energy costs and pollution. The southern region sees exceptionally hot temperatures even in the triple digits for some cities, which is burdensome to families in disadvantaged communities due to increased electrical usage in summer months. The average family can expect to save between 50 to 75 percent on their electricity bills once they receive their no cost solar system.



GRID Alternatives partners with affordable housing organizations, job training groups, government agencies, municipalities, utilities and local communities to make solar a win for everyone. GRID has an array of unique programs through its Workforce and Volunteer team that provides hands-on job training and creates a path to solar jobs. These programs include:



- Tribal Program – GRID’s Tribal Program helps tribal communities around the globe become self-sustaining by providing valuable resources to assist with their clean energy goals. Funding sources for tribal projects are funded in part through the​ ​Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund​ (TSAF).



- Women in Solar – is a national Women in Solar Initiative to encourage more women to pursue a career in the solar industry and support them in their professional endeavors.



- Solar Futures – GRID’s Solar Futures program provides both classroom and hands-on solar education to K-14 students, with a focus on high school juniors and seniors.



Energy for all is a GRID program that helps people on a limited or fixed income qualify for solar power on their homes at no cost. This program gives homeowners access to energy savings, clean energy and job training opportunities.



