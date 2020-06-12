Fishman & Associates Supports Village on the Isle Expansion

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Village on the Isle is an Independent Living Retirement Community affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The campus sits on 16.5 acres. It features retirement homes for seniors, private assisted living apartments, memory care apartments, skilled nursing, rehabilitation. Village on the Isle opened in 1979.



Fishman & Associates recently worked with Willis Smith Construction in completing the food service area of the new skilled nursing facility at the Village on the Isle located on Venice Island. The accredited facility with 64 individual suites includes a main kitchen and four skilled nursing kitchens on the second and third floors featuring commercial induction cooking. Induction cooking uses electric currents to heat food faster and safer than thermal induction.

Randy Moore

941-840-8330



https://fishmaninc.com



