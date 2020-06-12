Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Hosts Summer Child Nutrition Webinar

St. Louis nonprofit shares summer food resources with those experiencing food insecurity.

St. Louis, MO, June 12, 2020 --(



The webinar will focus on the many resources available to families faced with job losses and hardships related to COVID-19. OFS’s Director of Policy & Innovation Trina Ragain and Director of Child & Family Nutrition Brian Wieher will present opportunities that are easily accessible and understandable for those who are currently at risk for household food insecurity. They will highlight Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC), and other benefits to ease the strain of those on food budgets. Space is limited for the webinar.



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will hold a summer children nutrition webinar on Thurs., June 18 at 2 p.m. The interactive web-based video presentation is free and open to the public.The webinar will focus on the many resources available to families faced with job losses and hardships related to COVID-19. OFS’s Director of Policy & Innovation Trina Ragain and Director of Child & Family Nutrition Brian Wieher will present opportunities that are easily accessible and understandable for those who are currently at risk for household food insecurity. They will highlight Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC), and other benefits to ease the strain of those on food budgets. Space is limited for the webinar.Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search