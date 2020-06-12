Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Masks and Gloves Provide an Extra Layer of Safety to the Clearwater Community

The Scientology Information Center is sharing masks, gloves and travel-sized hand sanitizer with visitors and neighbors (while supplies last).

Clearwater, FL, June 12, 2020 --(



“While restrictions are loosening up bit by bit, it is still recommended to wear masks out in public. So, we’ve been sharing gloves, masks and complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer to visitors to ensure everyone stays well,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.



Since May 9th guests have picked up almost 2,500 travel-size bottles of hand sanitizer. Prepackaged light refreshments and bottled water are available as well.



Additionally, to help everyone during these unusual times the Church of Scientology International has launched a “Stay Well” online prevention site (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Skjelset said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center.



In the booklet, How to Protect Yourself & Others With a Mask & Gloves from the “Stay Well” campaign, it says “Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves when going outside is helpful in protecting yourself and others from infection during an outbreak.”



The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Clearwater has begun moving into the second phase of reopening the economy following the lifting of the stay-at-home orders. In downtown Clearwater the restaurants on the 400 and 500 block reopened, first to 25% occupancy and has now increased to 50%, plus outside seating. Local specialty stores, clothing shops, hair salons, etc. have also opened again and in the middle of it all is the Scientology Information Center.“While restrictions are loosening up bit by bit, it is still recommended to wear masks out in public. So, we’ve been sharing gloves, masks and complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer to visitors to ensure everyone stays well,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.Since May 9th guests have picked up almost 2,500 travel-size bottles of hand sanitizer. Prepackaged light refreshments and bottled water are available as well.Additionally, to help everyone during these unusual times the Church of Scientology International has launched a “Stay Well” online prevention site (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Skjelset said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center.In the booklet, How to Protect Yourself & Others With a Mask & Gloves from the “Stay Well” campaign, it says “Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves when going outside is helpful in protecting yourself and others from infection during an outbreak.”The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend