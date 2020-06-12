The CLUB Bay Area Women’s Leadership Organization Announces New Board Members

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The CLUB SV Press Release

Palo Alto, CA, June 12, 2020 --(



The CLUB, a San Francisco Bay Area leadership organization focused on supporting women in their careers, announced four new Board members for the 2020-2022 term. CLUB President, Laraine McKinnon, said, “We’re bringing on four people passionate about the CLUB’s mission to create a diverse community of inspiring professionals helping women to accelerate their leadership journeys. The growth of our Board builds our momentum and provides focus on building the community, member experience and partnerships.”



New Board members include:



Svetlana Kamyshanskaya

Attorney & Startup Advisor, Primum Law Group

Svetlana Kamyshanskaya is an accomplished attorney with 20 years of successful experience in legal practice and business. She has extensive experience with providing full legal support to privately-held businesses in connection with various corporate matters including entity formation, corporate governance, advising clients on a wide range of commercial and financial issues including capitalization, debt and equity financing, director and officer liability, corporate governance compliance, and contracts.



Svetlana serves as CLUB Secretary and contributes to the CLUB’s new online programming series.



Julia Andrianova-Figg

Major Account Executive, Sharp Electronics

Julia is a successful B2B technology sales professional. She helps businesses to streamline and automate their business processes, mitigate risks, find better ways to share and collaborate, and explore creative ways to message their brands.



Julia is a connector and a collaborator, successfully working across borders, cultures, and genders. She works with people from different backgrounds, different agendas, and points of view to collaborate and agree upon the most beneficial solution as a whole.



As a CLUB Board member, Julia is focused on building CLUB partnerships and sponsorships. Julia is thrilled to support the CLUB community by building relationships that create a win/win for all.



Galina Livitina

Program Manager, Google (via Crowdstaffing)

Galina is a dynamic program manager with a strong execution and relationship building skill set. Galina has led cross-functional global teams to successful program and project execution supporting critical strategic initiatives at companies such as NCR, ServiceNow, and Google. Galina is passionate about building trust and synergies in teams to give everyone a voice.



As a CLUB Board member, she is focused on the membership experience. Galina is excited to give back to the CLUB community by ensuring a positive, engaging experience.



Manju Abraham

Vice President, Engineering, Delphix

Manju is an accomplished engineering leader with over 25 years of experience. Manju has built, grown and scaled global teams and organizations delivering Enterprise products for companies such as HP, NetApp and Delphix. She brings her passion and energy into transformational initiatives and has a proven track record as a change agent.



Manju is passionate about supporting women and promoting diversity and inclusivity to help improve the workplace environment. She is the executive sponsor for the women’s employee resource group at Delphix. Manju feels the CLUB is a great resource for women in technology as it provides support and encouragement to overcome the isolation as a senior woman in tech, to own your power, thrive and grow. She will help the CLUB connect with other technical leaders and Employee Resource Groups across the Bay Area.



About The CLUB

Laraine McKinnon

415-246-5960



www.theclubsv.org



