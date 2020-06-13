HoduSoft Announce Autodialer in Contact Center Software for the Healthcare Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

HudoSoft's auto dialer inclusion in its call center software helps the healthcare sector to optimize it's dialing strategy.

The healthcare industry is facing high volumes of calls from patients affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. It is using various agents to promulgate information and get in touch with lakhs of victims and offer them satisfactory solutions. This challenge can be efficiently met by auto dialer software that HoduSoft has now integrated into its contact center software.



Kartik Khambhati, CBDO, and co-founder of HoduSoft said, "Our omnichannel contact center software already has various innovative features including skill-based routing, chat, voice, email, SMS, social media and video integration. It also has intelligent call distribution and predictive call analysis. Introduction of auto dialer in our contact center software has made it one of the best call center software for the healthcare sector."



He also added, "Healthcare service providers can use HoduSoft call center software to handle outbound calls. We have put a high emphasis on offering confidentiality and tight security of records of the key players of the healthcare sector in our call center software."



Hodosoft's omnichannel contact center with WebRTC and social media integration promotes virtual healthcare facilities. It improves patient experience, streamlines the process, reduces poor call connect rate, meets the multichannel customer requirements, and enhances the productivity of agents by increasing agent response time.



The auto dialer software increases the productivity and efficiency of agents. It helps to customize the calling process for various needs of the healthcare industry. It manages high call volumes and takes use of predictive statistical analysis to enhance the productivity of agents by shortening the idle time between the calls. It detects busy signals, unanswered calls, and transfers the connected calls to most appropriate agents, thus reducing the call drop rate.



Hodosoft's auto dialer software is a particular type of outbound software that assists to dial out to the contacts automatically. It also permits users to ask for IVR inputs, play a greeting, and much more. It saves time of the agents, increases sales of the company, reduces the workforce, and enhances the revenue of the company.



Auto Dialer software introduced by HoduSoft comes with various innovative features, including IVR to create personalized call center experience, call recording, call reporting, and several others.



The design of its user interface is done by keeping in mind the healthcare personnel and general staff to assist them in making effective use of software with minimal training. It is the most cost-effective and comprehensive on-premises contact center software for the health care sector.



Healthcare service providers interested in knowing about how contact center software with auto dialer software can enhance their productivity can contact our experts at +1-707-708-4638 or email:sales@hoduosft.com, or have a look at our website https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/



