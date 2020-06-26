Cygnet Infotech Celebrates 20 Years of Delivering Technology Enabled Solution

Press Releases Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Cygnet Infotech completes 20 years of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to global customers. Congratulation and a million thanks to all the #Cygnetians, Customers and Vendors pillaring this success story.

Ahmedabad, India, June 26, 2020



Over the years, they have taken huge leaps in the technology space by launching some amazing products and extending offerings beyond their core competencies. What began as a small company has grown into a distinguished IT services and solutions brand with happy customer in 35 countries with more than 1000 diverse tech specialists in-house.



Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and MD, reflected on the company’s 20th anniversary by saying, “Today is the day to celebrate. Today is a day to enjoy. Today is a day to congratulate every Cygnetians across the globe for the success of 20 years. We may be physically apart, but our heart, our soul, our brain are connected. Our spirit is intact. Our passion for technology is reaching greater heights. Our products and services are contributing to our growth and recognition."



While the company’s services and operations have expanded, their underlying vision and mission remains constant. Cygnet Infotech is proud to celebrate the 20-year milestone with their employees, clients, and partners - and ready to go extra mile to serve businesses, industries and people coming forth.



