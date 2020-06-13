Automation Devices, Inc. Celebrates Employee Anniversaries

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

40 Year Employees Recognized at ADI

Erie, PA, June 13, 2020 --(



To commemorate the occasion and as a token of gratitude for their longtime dedication to the company, each 40-year employee receives a check for $4,000 on the anniversary of their date of hire. Also adding to the celebration is Colleen Smith, who has been with ADI for 30 years.



The devotion and dedication of long-time employees personifies the integrity and stability of Automation Devices, not only for employees but for ADI customers as well. The longevity of ADI employees signifies their commitment and belief in the vibratory feeding products we make and services we provide, ultimately resulting in the high levels of customer satisfaction ADI customers applauded over the last 70 years.



“ADI is extremely lucky to have such capable, committed employees that have chosen to stay with the company for generations,” says ADI President Kevin Smith. “ADI employees bring their skills and knowledge every day and that is exemplified in our products,” adds Smith. “The longevity of ADI speaks volumes against our competitors. Nowhere else in the vibratory feeder bowl industry will you find the experience and caliber of work that you find at ADI.”



Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



