New Zealand to Help India in Fight Against COVID-19


Member of Parliament of New Zealand, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who is also a member of the Select Committee on Governance and Administration, shall provide support to government representatives and advisors in India in its fight against COVID-19, through a program launched by Indian Government Advisory firm Sapio.

New Delhi, India, June 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Member of Parliament of New Zealand, Indian-origin Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, shall participate in a high impact discussion forum designed to derive solutions for the COVID-19 situation. He is expected to provide his inputs on how New Zealand was able to declare itself COVID-free despite having faced more than 1000 cases and 22 deaths.

New Zealand declared itself COVID-free on the 8th of June, having not reported any active case since more than 17 days, during which an extensive asymptomatic testing of its citizens was done. It has decided to keep its borders sealed. Countries across the globe are trying to decode its successful model in an attempt to figure out strategies for their own administration.

The said interaction will be part of a web series produced by Sapio Umbrella, a unit of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, that has previously featured guests such as the IG of Maharashtra Police, Mr Brijesh Singh, CBRN specialist and military veteran Col. (Dr.) Ram Athavale, and leading oncologist and researcher Dr. Rahul Bhargava. Through this interaction, hosted by Prof. Amitava Pal, Mentor of Change at Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, the aim is to learn from the New Zealand model, and use the learning to manage and control the situation in India.

The advisory firm expects to enhance its association with New Zealand government and seek direct suggestions and guidance in framing strategies that can then be recommended to government bodies in India.

Saturday 12th June 11 am IST is when the live interaction with Mr. Bakshi shall be aired on Youtube and Facebook.
