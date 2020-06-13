Press Releases Kinney Law, P.C. Press Release

Receive press releases from Kinney Law, P.C.: By Email RSS Feeds: Music and Intellectual Property Attorney, Christiane Kinney, Launches New Entertainment Firm, Kinney Law, P.C.

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2020 --(



Prior to forming the new venture, Ms. Kinney was a partner at LeClairRyan, LLP and Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, and chair of LeClairRyan’s entertainment industry team. Kinney has over twenty years of experience representing a diverse client roster of artists, celebrities, and intellectual property owners. Through her career, she has advised Platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning recording artists, songwriters and their estates, Presidential candidates, published authors, professional athletes, award-winning filmmakers/producers, and visual artists in all facets of entertainment, litigation, and business matters. Ms. Kinney has the highest professional rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and was recently selected as one of 2020’s Top Women Attorneys in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.



She expressed her excitement in launching her own firm, and offering business and legal affairs services to creators and rights holders during these uncertain times. “Although this may not seem like the best of times to embark on a new venture, I see now as a unique opportunity to help businesses and artists alike overcome the uncertainty, volatility, and complexity of the moment with sound, experienced legal counsel.”



In addition to her legal acumen, she is an accomplished musician and songwriter, with awards and distinctions from Billboard, ASCAP, International Songwriting Competition and more. As a dedicated musician, she offers her clients a unique perspective to the deal-making process.



About Kinney Law, P.C.: Kinney Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law matters. It provides clients with personalized service and extensive experience in the fields of music, film, publishing and the arts. Offering both transactional and litigation services, the firm prides itself on providing quality work and developing relationships with clients that help them protect their creative assets, launch their brand, and secure a seat at the industry table. For more information, please visit: www.ckinneylaw.com. Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veteran music attorney and artist advocate Christiane Kinney has launched a new entertainment boutique law firm, Kinney Law, P.C. The new firm will be based in Los Angeles.Prior to forming the new venture, Ms. Kinney was a partner at LeClairRyan, LLP and Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, and chair of LeClairRyan’s entertainment industry team. Kinney has over twenty years of experience representing a diverse client roster of artists, celebrities, and intellectual property owners. Through her career, she has advised Platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning recording artists, songwriters and their estates, Presidential candidates, published authors, professional athletes, award-winning filmmakers/producers, and visual artists in all facets of entertainment, litigation, and business matters. Ms. Kinney has the highest professional rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and was recently selected as one of 2020’s Top Women Attorneys in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.She expressed her excitement in launching her own firm, and offering business and legal affairs services to creators and rights holders during these uncertain times. “Although this may not seem like the best of times to embark on a new venture, I see now as a unique opportunity to help businesses and artists alike overcome the uncertainty, volatility, and complexity of the moment with sound, experienced legal counsel.”In addition to her legal acumen, she is an accomplished musician and songwriter, with awards and distinctions from Billboard, ASCAP, International Songwriting Competition and more. As a dedicated musician, she offers her clients a unique perspective to the deal-making process.About Kinney Law, P.C.: Kinney Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law matters. It provides clients with personalized service and extensive experience in the fields of music, film, publishing and the arts. Offering both transactional and litigation services, the firm prides itself on providing quality work and developing relationships with clients that help them protect their creative assets, launch their brand, and secure a seat at the industry table. For more information, please visit: www.ckinneylaw.com. Contact Information Kinney Law, P.C.

Christiane Kinney

310-751-0354



www.ckinneylaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kinney Law, P.C.