Leading Brands Discover $90 Million Sales Channel with Powerplay Retail

Powerplay Incentives grows brands without traditional retail or online sales.

Minneapolis, MN, June 13, 2020 --(



While there are more ways for brands to reach consumers than ever before, the fragmentation of sales and marketing also makes it more challenging for brands to trigger a buying decision. Added into the stress of a distracted consumer is the volatility of retail as physical stores close and are reinvented as online platforms. The traditional path to retail for brands is also evolving as more find initial success direct to consumer with retail as a secondary sales channel.



Powerplay Incentives enables brands to grow incrementally without competing with or jeopardizing traditional retail sales relationships. Through the Powerplay Incentives program brands can access opportunities to sell products as part of employee rewards and corporate branding, credit card rewards, and other incentive related channels. The Incentive program not only helps brands increase sales it also provides a unique opportunity to test new products in the market prior to a full sales rollout.



Powerplay Retail is in a unique position to advise companies considering an incentive sales program. The Powerplay Retail team has over 250 years combined retail experience and is a trusted partner of incentive sales companies providing unique, premium products to some of the world’s largest corporations and organizations. Powerplay Incentives offers over 50 brands with more than 700 unique products through its Incentives program. These products span categories ranging from consumer electronics to housewares, sporting goods, personal care and more. And, Powerplay Incentives can handle every aspect of an incentive sales channel. From discovering the next viral product or identifying what products from established brands will be the most popular with employees or customers based on in-depth analysis to warehousing and drop shipping, Powerplay Retail ensures their customer’s incentive programs are a flawless process.



Powerplay Retail is a member of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI #746472) and Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI #48767).



For more information about the Powerplay Retail Incentives program, visit www.powerplayretail.com/incentives.



About Powerplay Retail



Laura Baumgartner

480-264-5133



www.powerplayretail.com



