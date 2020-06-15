Press Releases Conversations, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Conversations, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: The Callahan Law Firm Scholarship Program

The Callahan Law Firm, a personal injury law firm located in Houston, Texas, is offering three $1,000 scholarships to seniors in high school graduating in 2020 to attend college the upcoming fall semester.

Houston, TX, June 15, 2020 --(



The Callahan Law Firm understands the value in investing in future generations, and they value the chance to be able to give back to their community.



The Callahan Law Firm Scholarship rewards students with ambition, who want to contribute to the betterment of society and serve as an example to others both inside and outside of the classroom.



To submit your application and essay, please email the following elements to sarah@thecallahanlawfirm.com:



Completed essay,



Digital proof of your first-year status,



A copy of your unofficial transcript, and



The application form below



The essay topic is as follows:

Describe a current social or political issue such as health care, the economy, discrimination, or another issue of your choice and how it has influenced your life. What solutions do you propose to improve or resolve that issue, and -if applicable- how will your study of choice contribute to solving this problem?



The current open submission period is for students starting college in Fall 2020. Applications are due by August 1st, 2020 and must be submitted by no later than 11:59 PM CST.



The Callahan Law Firm is a leading personal injury law firm in Houston, Texas with over two decades of proven results for Texas families. In addition to offering scholarships to help students, the firm also donates two other organizations in our community.



For more information about the firm and the work that they do, please visit the website. Houston, TX, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Callahan Law Firm is pleased to announce that they will be offering three $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2020 to help them with college funds for the upcoming fall semester.The Callahan Law Firm understands the value in investing in future generations, and they value the chance to be able to give back to their community.The Callahan Law Firm Scholarship rewards students with ambition, who want to contribute to the betterment of society and serve as an example to others both inside and outside of the classroom.To submit your application and essay, please email the following elements to sarah@thecallahanlawfirm.com:Completed essay,Digital proof of your first-year status,A copy of your unofficial transcript, andThe application form belowThe essay topic is as follows:Describe a current social or political issue such as health care, the economy, discrimination, or another issue of your choice and how it has influenced your life. What solutions do you propose to improve or resolve that issue, and -if applicable- how will your study of choice contribute to solving this problem?The current open submission period is for students starting college in Fall 2020. Applications are due by August 1st, 2020 and must be submitted by no later than 11:59 PM CST.The Callahan Law Firm is a leading personal injury law firm in Houston, Texas with over two decades of proven results for Texas families. In addition to offering scholarships to help students, the firm also donates two other organizations in our community.For more information about the firm and the work that they do, please visit the website. Contact Information Sarah Johnston

Felicia Minerva

(713) 224-9000



https://www.thecallahanlawfirm.com/contact/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Conversations, LLC