Kohli Media LLP Launches “KohliPay” App for Andriod Users

Mohali, India, June 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- A simple gateway for billing at Kohli Media LLP.
KohliPay App is a step towards moving Digital for Kohli Company. While speaking about the Mobile App CEO of Kohli Media LLP said “KohliPay is an Andriod App now available at Google Playstore for Free, the attempt is to enhance user experience to purchase & manage Kohli Services and Products directly through the comfort of their mobile. All the Products & Services of different Kohli Brands (like Kohli Hosting, Kohli WebDesign, Kohli Connect) are now on the Go with KohliPay.”
“The App also ensures High-Level Security and Encryption. The problem of Safe Keeping your GST Invoice is also solved, as you can save the Invoice of the services over the App,” says Ms. Komal Kohli, CEO, Kohli Media LLP.
Highlights of KohliPay App:
1. Hassle-Free Purchase and Transactions.
2. Domain Registrations in Single Click.
3. 24x7 Support for Billing and Services on the Go.
4. Latest Updates for Products, Services, and Launches.
5. One-Stop Solution for all your Past Purchases and Future Renewals.
6. Manage Services within the App from Creating an Email Account or Changing the DNS.
7. Push Notifications
8. UX Design
9. FAQ’s, Live Chats, Support Tickets on the App.
“The KohliPay App is a much-awaited solution from Kohli as we wanted to manage our accounts on our mobile and we hope they come out with iOS App sooner,” said Hardik Naryani (CEO of Aavishkar Computers),a client of Kohli.
To get more detailed information on Kohli Products & Services, visit their website:
https://kohli.company
You can download the App from Google PlayStore: https://kpin.in/KohliPayApp
About Kohli Media LLP
Kohli Media LLP founded in 2006 with an aim to provide all kinds of Web Services to build your presence online. The Web Services include Domains, Website Hosting, Website Builder, Web Design, Web & App Development, Email Hosting (including GSuite), SSL Certificates, VPN Services, Payment Gateways Integration & Management, Brand Marketing (including SMS, Voice, Email & Social Media), Animation & VFX, and much more.
Media Contact
Kohli Media LLP
Mohali - 160055
Punjab India
Email: social@kohli.tel
Phone: +1(347)632-8098