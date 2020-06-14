Spartacus Entertainment Officially Changed Their Brand Name to Chlorine

Press Releases Chlorine Press Release

Spartacus entertainment, previously on facebook with their facebook page name as "Spartacus" and handle as "spartacusfan" has now changed their company name to "Chlorine."

Any additional changes made to the company will be publicly announced through a press release at https://chlorine.me/category/press-release/ and site users will also be notified through email. Adana, Turkey, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The media and entertainment private company Spartacus entertainment 'with official presence on facebook as "Spartacus" with page handle at "spartacusfan" has been rebranded as "Chlorine." The company was launched in 2009, and its official facebook page published in 2010.Spartacus entertainment published news, stories, and event updates on movies, dramas, and other motion picture entertainment.With the new name "Chlorine" with (official website at Chlorine.me) the company will add two additional categories to the previous niche which are as under:1. Entertainment2. Sport3. LifestyleAny additional changes made to the company will be publicly announced through a press release at https://chlorine.me/category/press-release/ and site users will also be notified through email. Contact Information Chlorine

Arif Hussain

+905388582933



https://chlorine.me



