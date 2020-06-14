Wellness Experience Freedom at the Mat Launches Online with ANEW Digital Network to Help Women Combat Stress & Anxiety

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Freedom At The Mat Press Release

New wellness video series available online to help women relieve stress & anxiety.

New York, NY, June 14, 2020 --(



COVID-19 left millions stressed and uncertain of their futures. The police killing of George Floyd left America battling heightened racial tensions. And quarantine lockdown disrupted normal routines to tackle stress, leaving many ill-equipped to combat anxiety, sadness & frustration from the confines of their homes. Freedom At The Mat, a New York City-based, class experience for women only, partners with ANEW Network to offer support during these trying times and beyond. ANEW is a digitally native media platform that offers lifestyle programming for contemporary women of color to engage, share, and be entertained by content reflecting the fullness of their lives.



Since 2017, Freedom At The Mat’s in-person classes have attracted women ages 25-54 desiring wellness beyond physical aspects. Through the strategic combination of mental, physical, and spiritual practices into under 10-minute mindfulness, journaling & affirmation sessions & under 30-minute full-length integrated wellness videos including yoga asana, Freedom At The Mat Online makes self-care more readily accessible to women globally. Classes are themed, and include a thought-provoking reading, mindfulness, journal prompt, yoga asana and a verbal affirmation.



“Wellness is critically important now more than ever to women of color, especially with how COVID-19 hit the African American community. COVID-19 coupled with racial tensions have left many feeling as if they have no outlet. Adding Freedom At The Mat to our programming roster is our way of inviting women of all ages, ethnicities, shapes and beliefs to integrate wellness into their lives from the comfort of their homes, with a trusted and relatable teacher Olivia,” says ANEW President and Founder Lynne McDaniel.



“Wellness is more than physical. It involves mind, body & spirit. We proclaim the ‘mat’ as a symbolic destination for women to ground themselves, reconnect with their inner divine and life purpose. We’re humbled and excited to be a vehicle to transform more women’s lives through our ANEW Network relationship and YouTube,” says Olivia Scott, Creator of Freedom At The Mat.



Scott is a 25-year marketing executive - including Carol’s Daughter CMO, NYU Adjunct Marketing Professor, and Founder of Omerge Alliances marketing consultancy, which leads wellness initiatives for clients such as ESSENCE Wellness House, BRWL and others. Yoga was a saving grace for Scott while climbing the corporate ladder, and she is now dedicated to making wellness more accessible to women as they seek life balance and calm.



Freedom At The Mat in-person classes are 75 minutes and featured at various women’s conferences, churches, retreats, workplaces and nonprofit organizations. Virtual classes via Zoom are held on Sundays at 3 pm EST and with partners Dream Center Harlem & Project Peaceful Warriors.



