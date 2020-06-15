SMi’s 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum Returns to Amsterdam in November 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Registration for SMi’s 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum is now open. The conference will take place on the 18th and 19th November 2020, Park Centraal, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 15, 2020 --(



Faced with the prospect of missing its 2020 emissions reduction target the Netherlands has doubled the budget of its forthcoming renewable energy subsidy round to €4 billion*.



This conference will look at the various financing options (PPP, project bonds, pension funds, PPA’s, government funding, green bonds) available for renewable infrastructure projects in the Benelux region.



The need to decrease the reliance of fossil fuels, low oil prices and the need for a renewable energy transition has led to a major shift in the Benelux region towards geothermal power, green gas, solar, onshore and offshore wind and more recently energy storage (battery/hydrogen) to ensure supply and emission targets are met.



This year’s forum will also use case studies to help explore what the new alternative markets for future sustainable investments in the Benelux region are.



For further information and to view the two-day agenda, visit http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1



Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, network and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals ranging from: banks, infrastructure developers, and institutional investors, to lawyers, government agencies, financiers and regulators.



Key reasons for an attendee to register:

• Explore the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy in the Netherlands and Belgium

• Case study updates from major projects in the region focusing on Offshore and onshore wind, solar power, geothermal power and digital infrastructure

• Gain insight into the developments and projects that are happening in the Port of Amsterdam

• Explore the different financing models available for renewable projects to ensure success

• Understand the bankability of European hydrogen and CCUS projects and the role that hydrogen will play in delivering net zero emission targets

• Discover the recent developments in the Benelux digital market and find out how the abundance of private financing opportunities can help fund digital infrastructure projects more efficiently

• Exclusive networking opportunities with key opinion leaders and decision makers at the forefront of the market



Interested parties can register by 30 June and save £300 using the early bird discount at http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1



For sponsorship and group delegate enquiries, please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk.



For media enquiries or pass please contact Simi Sapal, Marketing, on +44(0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 19th Benelux Infrastructure Forum

18-19 November 2020

Park Centraal, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1



Source: https://www.pv-tech.org/news/netherlands-doubles-pot-for-spring-res-subsidy-round



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1



