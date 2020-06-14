Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Cardinals Care Donates $50,000 to Operation Food Search

Gift to provide approximately 22,500 nutritious meals to children this summer.

St. Louis, MO, June 14, 2020 --(



This year marks OFS’s ninth year as a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the USDA and ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. This summer's adapted service will focus on rural partnerships, grab 'n go meals, drive-through meal pickup, and mobile meal routes.



The funds donated were a result of Major League Baseball’s Home Plate Project, where players representing all 30 Major League Baseball clubs raised nearly $1 million with Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact to distribute food to children in need.



“Thanks to the generosity of our players, especially Adam Wainwright and his foundation, Big League Impact, we were able to contribute to hunger relief efforts which are so important during these unprecedented times,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “We are happy to support the work that Operation Food Search does to provide nutritious meals to kids in our community.”



“This current climate is the most unusual time we have ever experienced in our agency’s nearly 40 year history,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at Operation Food Search. “Gifts from generous organizations like Cardinals Care enable us to feed the community during the upcoming summer months when resources are scarce. We appreciate their donation and ongoing support to feed those who rely on assistance.”



About Cardinals Care

Cardinals Care is the St. Louis Cardinals’ community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of children. Established in 1997, Cardinals Care gives fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in our community both on and off the baseball field. Since its inception, Cardinals Care has invested $23 million back into the St. Louis community through three key initiatives – the Redbird Rookies youth baseball/softball league; building and renovating ball fields in under-resourced areas; and distributing cash grants to local nonprofits who work with children.



About Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cardinals Care recently donated $50,000 to Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization. Their gift will provide approximately 22,500 nutritious meals to children this summer.This year marks OFS’s ninth year as a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the USDA and ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. This summer's adapted service will focus on rural partnerships, grab 'n go meals, drive-through meal pickup, and mobile meal routes.The funds donated were a result of Major League Baseball’s Home Plate Project, where players representing all 30 Major League Baseball clubs raised nearly $1 million with Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact to distribute food to children in need.“Thanks to the generosity of our players, especially Adam Wainwright and his foundation, Big League Impact, we were able to contribute to hunger relief efforts which are so important during these unprecedented times,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “We are happy to support the work that Operation Food Search does to provide nutritious meals to kids in our community.”“This current climate is the most unusual time we have ever experienced in our agency’s nearly 40 year history,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at Operation Food Search. “Gifts from generous organizations like Cardinals Care enable us to feed the community during the upcoming summer months when resources are scarce. We appreciate their donation and ongoing support to feed those who rely on assistance.”About Cardinals CareCardinals Care is the St. Louis Cardinals’ community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of children. Established in 1997, Cardinals Care gives fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in our community both on and off the baseball field. Since its inception, Cardinals Care has invested $23 million back into the St. Louis community through three key initiatives – the Redbird Rookies youth baseball/softball league; building and renovating ball fields in under-resourced areas; and distributing cash grants to local nonprofits who work with children.About Operation Food SearchFounded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend