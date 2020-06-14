WildRock and Lamar Collaborate to Get Businesses Back to Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WildRock PR & Marketing Press Release

Marketing leaders offer big incentives to help small businesses.

Fort Collins, CO, June 14, 2020 --(



As companies continue to reopen and relaunch, most are still trying to do more with less and get the greatest return on their marketing investments. In response to this reality, WildRock and Lamar have joined forces to help save small businesses as part of the #DoingOurPart campaign in the following ways:



- Lamar, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, is offering back-to-business packages for new and existing customers that effectively deliver important brand messages during these challenging times through out of home products.



- WildRock, a boutique agency specializing in public relations and digital marketing, is offering affordable marketing strategy support, customized content that keeps up with the changing times and the ability for small businesses to make a splash online and through public relations with rock-solid PR and marketing packages designed to reboot businesses.



“As we continue to emerge from this crisis, we are excited to be working alongside Lamar in an effort to revitalize the economy right here in Colorado,” Kristin Golliher said, WildRock CEO and founder. “Together, we hope to help small businesses navigate the new marketing complexities so they can successfully relaunch and get back to business!”



“Lamar is dedicated to our clients and committed to serving the communities where we operate,” said Cliff Moak, assistant general manager of Lamar Advertising of Denver. “As we have done so throughout this time, we stand ready to assist our clients and partners while we work together toward a triumphant return to business as usual.”



To get started with a successful comeback, businesses can find online resources at go.lamar.com/DoingOurPart.



About WildRock

Established in 2012, WildRock is a boutique, hands-on public relations and marketing firm specializing in giving businesses one-on-one attention to get the boost they need to outshine the competition. To learn more, visit www.wildrockpr.com or email info@wildrockpr.com.



About Lamar Advertising Company



Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.



Lamar Contact:

Elizabeth Bicknell, account manager O – 720.287.8143, E – ebicknell@lamar.com



WildRock Contact:

David Young

970-449-6870



https://wildrockpr.com/



