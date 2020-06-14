Press Releases Little Cosmetics Press Release

Receive press releases from Little Cosmetics: By Email RSS Feeds: Little Cosmetics Pretend Makeup Company Has Announced They Are Giving Away 1,000 Free Pretend Makeup Playsets During Summer

With a summer of unique challenges, Little Cosmetics is lending a helping hand to families seeking fun, enriching activities for little girls ages 3-6 years old. Free playsets feature pretend-play makeup that looks and feels real, but does not apply to skin.

San Bernardino, CA, June 14, 2020 --(



“One of best ways to keep your little one engaged is through imaginative and creative play,” states Tyler. “We wanted to provide an activity that moms can feel good about also, and give little ones a chance to pretend-play with mess-free fun.”



Created for little girls ages 3-6, Little Cosmetics pretend makeup playsets look and feel real, but are completely fake. While little girls can pretend to apply makeup over and over again, nothing will actually apply to skin, or any other surfaces.



The complimentary playset is called the Deluxe Mini Pretend Makeup Playset, and is composed of some of the company’s best selling individual items. The playset can be ordered at https://littlecosmetics.com/pages/giving-summer, with parents only covering the discounted shipping cost.



“We spent time really listening to moms,” says Tyler, a former classroom teacher and currently a work-at-home mother of two. “They want their little girls to have fun and stay occupied, but at the same time they want them to be safe and still have their creativity stimulated. Our Pretend Makeup does all of this, with the added bonus of little girls being able to pretend to be like mommy, which is always a favorite playtime activity.”



To order a free Little Cosmetics Deluxe Mini Pretend makeup playset, please visit https://littlecosmetics.com/pages/giving-summer



About Little Cosmetics



Little Cosmetics is a best selling, award winning, mess-free pretend makeup line created by mom and schoolteacher, Starla Tyler. With vibrant shades and authentic textures, Little Cosmetics Pretend Makeup creates realistic play experiences and encourages imagination and creative development. While little girls love playing with Little Cosmetics, moms love knowing that Little Cosmetics is completely mess free. Nothing shows up on face or skin, and there are no concerns about unsafe ingredients. Little Cosmetics has won several awards including a Parents’ Choice Award, has been named as an ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Finalist, and recognized in multiple media outlets including Today Show, International Business Times, Baby Center, and many more.



www.littlecosmetics.com San Bernardino, CA, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Little Cosmetics Pretend Makeup Company has announced that they are giving away 1,000 free pretend makeup playsets beginning June 12, 2020. With disruptions to summer routines and extracurricular activity restrictions, Little Cosmetics founder Starla Tyler realized that keeping little girls occupied all summer can be especially challenging.“One of best ways to keep your little one engaged is through imaginative and creative play,” states Tyler. “We wanted to provide an activity that moms can feel good about also, and give little ones a chance to pretend-play with mess-free fun.”Created for little girls ages 3-6, Little Cosmetics pretend makeup playsets look and feel real, but are completely fake. While little girls can pretend to apply makeup over and over again, nothing will actually apply to skin, or any other surfaces.The complimentary playset is called the Deluxe Mini Pretend Makeup Playset, and is composed of some of the company’s best selling individual items. The playset can be ordered at https://littlecosmetics.com/pages/giving-summer, with parents only covering the discounted shipping cost.“We spent time really listening to moms,” says Tyler, a former classroom teacher and currently a work-at-home mother of two. “They want their little girls to have fun and stay occupied, but at the same time they want them to be safe and still have their creativity stimulated. Our Pretend Makeup does all of this, with the added bonus of little girls being able to pretend to be like mommy, which is always a favorite playtime activity.”To order a free Little Cosmetics Deluxe Mini Pretend makeup playset, please visit https://littlecosmetics.com/pages/giving-summerAbout Little CosmeticsLittle Cosmetics is a best selling, award winning, mess-free pretend makeup line created by mom and schoolteacher, Starla Tyler. With vibrant shades and authentic textures, Little Cosmetics Pretend Makeup creates realistic play experiences and encourages imagination and creative development. While little girls love playing with Little Cosmetics, moms love knowing that Little Cosmetics is completely mess free. Nothing shows up on face or skin, and there are no concerns about unsafe ingredients. Little Cosmetics has won several awards including a Parents’ Choice Award, has been named as an ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Finalist, and recognized in multiple media outlets including Today Show, International Business Times, Baby Center, and many more.www.littlecosmetics.com Contact Information Little Cosmetics

Monica Weatherspoon

619-777-3872



https://littlecosmetics.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Little Cosmetics