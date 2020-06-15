Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alum Shameik Moore Set to Return in "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" Sequel

It was announced this week that plans are underway for the "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" Sequel. iPOP Alum, Shameik Moore is set to return.

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2020 --(



The news comes after it was announced that the release date for the film was being pushed from April 2022 to a newly slated sate of October 2022. While details have not yet emerged on the sequel, it is likely much of the same cast will return along with leading actor Shameik Moore.



"Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" was a critical and commercial success after its release. Earning the iPOP alumni increased acclaim and the film itself and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Shameik starred in the film as the titular character Miles Morales. After being bitten in the subway by a radioactive spider, Miles suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents.



Moore is best known for his star turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s "Dishmantled."



Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shameik Moore, iPOP Alumni, is prepping to put back on his Spidey-suit, digitally speaking, of course. It was announced this week, via Deadline, that production on the sequel for "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" has begun. The news was confirmed by the acclaimed films lead animator Nick Kondo via social media.The news comes after it was announced that the release date for the film was being pushed from April 2022 to a newly slated sate of October 2022. While details have not yet emerged on the sequel, it is likely much of the same cast will return along with leading actor Shameik Moore."Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" was a critical and commercial success after its release. Earning the iPOP alumni increased acclaim and the film itself and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Shameik starred in the film as the titular character Miles Morales. After being bitten in the subway by a radioactive spider, Miles suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents.Moore is best known for his star turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s "Dishmantled."Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA