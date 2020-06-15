Jake Short, iPOP Alum, Rejoins Cast for Major A.N.T Farm Announcement

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Jake Short rejoined his former A.N.T Farm castmates for a major video announcement earlier this month.

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2020 --(



In the video posted to the Disney+ Instagram page, China and Jake shared that; all three seasons of the show will be hitting the platform June 26. Along with the video Disney wrote: “We’ve seen the comments and China McClain and Jake Short are here to say… YOU GOT IT! A.N.T. Farm is coming to #DisneyPlus next month. Start streaming all 3 seasons on June 26.”



This is big news for fans of the show, which aired on Disney Channel from 2011-2014.



On the series, iPOP Alumni Jake Short played series regular Fletcher Quimby, a music genius. "A.N.T Farm" centered around a musical prodigy (China McClain), that gets into a gifted program called Advanced Natural Talents at the local high school. Along with her fellow "ANTs," she must navigate the halls of a new school of older kids who're not particularly fond of grade-skipping newbies. The show was a hit during its run.



Jake Short began his road to success after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual Los Angeles based event. Along with his time on "A.N.T. Farm," Jake has also appeared in other hit Disney shows. This includes recurring roles on Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. Jake can currently be seen on BBC Two’s "The First Team" alongside actor Will Arnett. The series debuted this year and centers around the misadventures of a fictional Premier League club. Jake also has two additional projects, "SuperCool" and "This Is the Year" which are both in post-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

