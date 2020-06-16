Hungry Planet® Promotes Ron DeSantis, CMC to Chief Culinary Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hungry Planet® Press Release

Hungry Planet® today announced the promotion of acclaimed Certified Master Chef, Ron DeSantis, to the newly created position of Chief Culinary Officer. Chef Ron will continue to report to CEO and Co-Founder Todd Boyman as part of the senior leadership team.

In this role, DeSantis will lead an industry-leading team of culinary professionals responsible for culinary R&D, training, professional outreach, and continuing to embed culinary excellence into every aspect of Hungry Planet’s business.



“From the very beginning, we made a decision to have a chef-centric approach. It is a significant differentiator for our company. Chef Ron has been a key member of our team, and elevating his position, further cements this founding principle,” said Jody Boyman, Chief Purpose Officer and Co-Founder.



“​From my first introduction,” said DeSantis, “ I was blown away by their vision and the quality of Hungry Planet’s premium plant-based meats. Absolutely delicious, matching the taste and texture of conventional meat, with natural flavor - and a healthful profile. I'm all in!”



Before joining Hungry Planet, Chef Ron was Director of Culinary Excellence and Quality Assurance for Yale Dining at Yale University for seven years where he oversaw the development and production of over 14,000 meals per day across 14 dining halls. Prior to Yale, Chef Ron was an instructor at The Culinary Institute of America for over 20 years, and was Director of Consulting for seven years. As Director of Consulting he advised hundreds of prominent dining establishments, foodservice operators, and international food companies.



A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, and one of only 62 active Certified Master Chefs in the United States, Chef Ron has cooked for a wide variety of audiences including numerous presidents and diplomats at The White House and Camp David, and has worked with fine dining, fast casual, and fast food concepts, as well as college & university, corporate, and in-flight catering. Additionally, he literally wrote the book on high-volume, from scratch cooking that is used by culinary professionals worldwide.



About Hungry PlanetTM

At Hungry PlanetTM, we make chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a simple and delicious switch for conventional meats. Developed to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs, our 100% plant-based meats satisfy omnivores, carnivores, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans alike. Because we make a full range of naturally flavored proteins, our food can be used in any cuisine without compromise. Our meats also offer superior nutrition - packed with protein and fiber, with fewer calories and less fat than conventional meat and other plant-based meat options.



Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, started Hungry Planet because they recognized that while our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. We believe if we take care of our world, it will take care of us. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. Our daily food choices are a vote for a world we want to inhabit, and future generations will inherit.



