Babcock Announced as Gold Sponsor for Defence Safety 2020

SMi reports: This year’s Defence Safety Conference will welcome Babcock as Gold Sponsor, alongside BAE Systems, Abbott Risk Consulting, Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus.

London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020



Defence Safety 2020 will return to London for its third year on 5th – 6th October. Once again supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority, the event will feature a diverse, international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, who will explore the latest updates on maritime, air and land safety, including how organisations are reducing risk while maximising operational effectiveness.



Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.defencesafety.com/pr3prcom



Air Safety Briefings for Defence Safety 2020



Air safety briefings will be presented by senior personnel from The Royal Air Force, US Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, German Military Aviation Authority and more, to discuss aviation safety in depth, highlighting topics such as maintaining safe air systems, certification processes, and safety data optimisation.



"The Royal Air Force Safety Centre: Improving Safety and Preventing Loss Of Life On Live Operations" - Presented by Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force



"Strengthening Certification Processes to Ensure Successful Airworthiness of Key Aviation Assets" - Presented by Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General - Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force



"Strategic Update from the Air Force Safety Center: Safeguarding Airmen - Protecting Resources and Preserving Combat Readiness" – Presented by Colonel Larry Nixon, Deputy Chief of Safety, US Air Force



"Czech Air Force Safety Onboarding Principles for New Aircraft" – Presented by Colonel Petr Chamrad, Chief of Aviation Safety Section, Czech MAA, Czech Air Force



"Delivering a Total Systems Approach to Safety in Aviation" – Presented by Major General Gunter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority



"Ensuring Safe Air Operations for The Swedish Gripen F-17 Force" – Presented by Colonel Tommy Petersson, Commander Blekinge Wing, Swedish Armed Forces



"Sharing the Skies” - Presented by Mr Rick de Ronde, Business Development Manager Military Aviation, Robin Radar Systems BV



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/pr3prcom



Defence Safety Conference

5th - 6th October 2020 | London, United Kingdom

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.defencesafety.com/pr3prcom



