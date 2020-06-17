Mary’s Center Announces Former Civil Rights Litigator Todd A. Cox as New Board Chair and Appoints 2 New Board Members

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Former civil rights litigator and policy advocate Todd A. Cox is the new Board Chair of Mary’s Center’s Board of Directors, taking the helm from renowned economist Dr. Stuart M. Butler, who served from 2018-2020.

Washington, DC, June 17, 2020 --(



Cox joined the Board over three years ago and has been an active and engaged member of the Mary’s Center community during his tenure.



“I am humbled to step into the role of Board Chair,” says Cox. “During these tumultuous times, Mary’s Center is a source of hope and comfort for many, and the comprehensive care the Center provides has never been so crucial. I look forward to collaborating with leadership and partners to ensure that Mary’s Center emerges from the current crisis stronger than ever, solidifying our role as the model of equitable health care in the DC metropolitan region.”



Cox has dedicated his career to public service. A lawyer by training, he has served in the Administration of President Barack Obama and held leadership positions in philanthropy and several social justice and civil rights organizations, including the Ford Foundation, the DC Public Defender Service, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. He currently serves as a Program Director at Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, where he directs the Civil Society Program. Cox received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.



In addition to the new Board Chair, Mary’s Center welcomed two new Board members:

Zulma Barrera is a Mary’s Center participant, and as an immigrant, she is passionate about helping other families to be part of the community and fight for their rights. Zulma serves numerous organizations such as Advocates for Justice and Education (AJE), Under 3 DC, and PAVE. She obtained her GED diploma at Next Step Public Charter School, and she is working toward her NEDP (National External Diploma Program) at Briya Public Charter School, Mary’s Center’s partner in education.

Karen Corallo is of counsel with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where she counsels clients on an array of issues relating to all FDA regulated products. After 27 years in private practice handling complex commercial litigation, Karen joined FDA's Office of Chief Counsel as associate chief counsel. She later served as director at FDA's Division of Drug Imports, Exports, Recalls, and Shortages. Karen graduated from South Texas College of Law with highest honors and is a summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Texas in Austin with a B.A. in English Literature.



“Todd’s dedicated leadership, along with Zulma’s impassioned drive and Karen’s legal expertise, will bring the strength and energy Mary’s Center needs to overcome the challenges we are facing from the pandemic and move forward,” says Maria Gomez, President and CEO. “With their fellow Board members, they will guide us in building together toward a better future in which everyone has the support and skills they need to succeed.”



The Board of Directors is composed of 15 members, 51% of whom are Mary’s Center participants.



About Mary’s Center

