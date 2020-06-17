Just Three Weeks to Go Until "Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward" Webinar Takes Place

London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- QinetiQ is a company of scientists and engineers who offer world-class expertise in advice, services (particularly test and evaluation) and innovative technology-based products. They operate primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets, and their customers are predominantly government organisations, including defence departments, as well as international customers in other targeted sectors.
QinetiQ have a wealth of experience, unique science and engineering expertise, and will be sharing this in a free webinar in just three weeks’ time. The webinar, "Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward," will take place on 8th July at 3pm BST (4pm CET / 10am EDT).
With the pace of innovation becoming an increasingly dominant factor in deterring aggression and winning battles, getting capability from the drawing board to the front line quickly and cost-effectively is now recognised as being fundamental to modern warfare.
With this in mind, the free webinar will discuss some of the trends and challenges within Test & Evaluation and explore how a digital revolution must be embraced to ensure allied nations continue to outpace adversaries.
Interested parties can sign up for the webinar at http://www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/prcom2
The webinar will be hosted by 3 experts from QinetiQ:
· Cathy O’Carroll MSc, BSc, MRAeS, Global Campaign Director – Integrated Test & Evaluation, QinetiQ
· Dr Adrian Britton, Global Lead Solution Architect Integrated Test & Evaluation Campaign, QinetiQ
· Adam Whitby MEng, CEng, MRAeS, Global Lead Modelling and Simulation, QinetiQ
The webinar will cover:
· An overview of global trends and how T&E must evolve in response
· The future vision for a digitally integrated T&E enterprise
· How exploiting digital twins can provide early confidence in the design phase
· How a Live, Virtual, Constructive capability can provide evaluation and training confidence at military capability level
Registrations close in just three weeks; free tickets can be secured at: http://www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/prcom2
Date: 8th July 2020
Time: 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 10am EDT
Website: http://www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/prcom2
