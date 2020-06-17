Press Releases Marlborough Economic Development Corporation Press Release

Marlborough, MA, June 17, 2020 --(



The Marlborough COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program will cover expenses up to $5,000, for costs related to re-opening expenses incurred on or after May 18th, the state’s Phase 1 of re-opening businesses. Uses for the funds include safety and operational retrofits for re-opening, personal protective equipment, training and any other costs related to re-opening under the state’s COVID-19 re-opening guidelines.



This program is open to for-profit existing Marlborough businesses with twenty-five (25) employees or less that have experienced business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic closures. Eligible businesses will be awarded funds on a first come first serve basis. The program will run until funds are exhausted and grant funds are not intended to be used as a supplement to other federal or state COVID-19 relief programs that a business previously received.



Applications will be available starting Monday, June 15th and the deadline for completed applications is Monday, June 29th. Applications received after the deadline may be considered if funding is still available.



As businesses begin to re-open under Governor Baker’s four phased plan, MEDC executive director, Meredith Harris, hopes the financial assistance will help small businesses in Marlborough transition and respond to the guidelines and safety measures that are now in place. “We know that many, if not all, of the small businesses in Marlborough have been impacted by the pandemic one way or another. The goal of this program is to help those businesses defray costs as they attempt to pivot their operations in response to the state’s new guidelines,” said Harris.



“I think it’s important for the city, through the MEDC, to help our small businesses through these difficult times,” stated Mayor Arthur Vigeant, “they are the backbone of our business community and we want to do everything we can to ensure they are able to continue operations.”



Linda Martins

508-229-2010



http://marlboroughedc.com



