Lion's Choice Donates Nearly $21,000 to Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lion’s Choice recently donated $20,912 to Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization. The fast food restaurant chain generated the gift by holding a round-up fundraising campaign during the month of May at its 24 St. Louis locations.The donation will be used to ensure children and their families receive vital food resources and additional services that help restore household food security.“We truly appreciate the generosity of our guests who had the option to round up their food purchase transaction or donate a dollar amount to directly benefit the community’s hunger relief efforts,” said Lion’s Choice President and CEO Michael Kupstas. “We are a longtime supporter of Operation Food Search and its mission, so this contribution speaks volumes in that it was a group effort by both our team and our customers to make a difference.”Lion’s Choice is a fast food restaurant based in St. Louis, Mo. that specializes in roast beef sandwiches. The company was founded in 1967.“The longer this pandemic exists, the more help we as an agency will require to continue feeding our region,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “Community partners like Lion’s Choice enable us to provide food and household essentials to those who need it most. We are truly grateful for this partnership with such a well-known and benevolent hometown treasure.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



