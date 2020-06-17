Nicole Caringal, Leader in the Financial Service Industry, Joins Award-Winning Valliant Wealth Strategies Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Valliant Wealth Strategies Press Release

Chestertown, MD, June 17, 2020



The moment Caringal met Valliant Wealth Strategies co-founders Mary Ellen and Bruce Valliant 14 years ago, she knew the trio would share an “unwavering friendship.” After many trips to historic Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and spending weekends exploring nearby rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, Caringal said she could not refuse the offer to join the Valliant Wealth team.



“I am excited to continue the traditions of the Valliant team and to bring experience, customer focus, and strong financial planning to our clients,” Caringal said.



Along with Bruce and Mary Ellen, Caringal will join additional members of the Valliant Wealth Strategies team James Bedrock, financial advisor, Sherry Sunkler, vice president of client services, and Annie Snyder, assistant manager of client services.



“We feel very fortunate and enthusiastic to add Nicole’s deep financial services expertise and business acumen to the best-in-class Valliant Wealth Strategies team,” said Mary Ellen, who was recently named one of Forbes’ top financial advisors in the nation and in the state of Maryland. “Nicole’s strengths in leadership, strategy, relationship-building and problem-solving will be incredible assets to our team, clients, and Raymond James as a whole.”



Caringal grew up in the Midwest and earned her bachelor’s degree in international business from Illinois State University. She also enjoys volunteering for organizations such as United Way and the American Heart Association, among others. Caringal, her husband Conrad, and their two college bound children, Mya and Adam, will be relocating to Maryland’s Eastern Shore this summer.



To reach Caringal or the Valliant Wealth Strategies team, visit valliantwealth.com or call (410) 810-0800.



About Valliant Wealth Strategies

Located in historic Chestertown and Grasonville, Maryland, Valliant Wealth is a premier financial planning and wealth management team dedicated to providing individuals, families and businesses perception, direction and guidance for every stage of the wealth building journey. Since 1997, the company has specialized in delivering client-centric financial planning, institutional planning, business consulting and longevity planning services. Visit ValliantWealth.com to learn how the Valliant Wealth team can help navigate your financial today and tomorrow.



About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion. * Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



Nicole Caringal

410-810-0800



https://www.valliantwealth.com/



