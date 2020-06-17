Growth Strategy Founder to Present at Entrepreneur Track Event 2020

Press Releases Growth Strategy Agency Press Release

Angela Fulcher, Founder and CEO of Growth Strategy, presents Business Essentials Checklist for Entrepreneurs in Denver.

Denver, CO, June 17, 2020 --(



Ms. Fulcher will be joining an all women's panel, who along with a transactional attorney, an HR specialist, and a senior level CPA, will cover “The Business Essentials Checklist.” Each of these experts will arm you with the resources and tools to address the business essentials that apply to you.



The panel will cover topics such as early stage advising, marketing and sales strategy, payroll, protecting intellectual property, contracts, human resource issues, accounting, and more.



For more information on how to attend copy the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-essentials-checklist-entrepreneur-track-event-tickets-81405872155



About Growth Strategy:

Growth Strategy is a lead gen and marketing team based in Boulder. Ms. Fulcher and her team help companies increase revenue efficiently and capture greater market share through a powerful and innovative combination of AI targeting and outbound, multi-channel sales and marketing efforts. For more information on Growth Strategy, please visit https://www.growthstrategyagency.com or email afulcher@growthstrategy.ai.



About Women of Denver Entrepreneur Track Events:

Angela Fulcher

512-470-1970



www.growthstrategyagency.com



