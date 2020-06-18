Quick Maps is Now a "Preferred Solution" for Dynamics 365

AppJetty’s Quick Maps for Dynamics 365 is now a preferred solution on MS AppSource. Learn more about it and what their team had to say about the same.

Quick Maps is a popular mapping plugin for Microsoft Dynamics 365 that helps visualize CRM data easily on a map and assists sales and marketing managers to manage their resources’ daily activities effectively.



“We realized that managing their resources and making the most out of their efforts directly from within Dynamics 365 is quite tiresome and tough. To help them map their CRM data on a map to comprehend sales figures and resources and make effective data-driven decisions accordingly, we developed a solution that can simplify viewing all CRM data on one map and streamline sales operations,” said Maulik Shah, the CEO.



“We are proud to offer Quick Maps to all MS Dynamics 365 customers. With a number of innovative features including live user tracking, heat maps, territory management and several others, Quick Maps is sure to help our customers stay on top of resources and sales management. We made sure we left no stone unturned to live up to our customers’ expectations and needs,” said Prakash Bhambania, Product Manager.



Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome Quick Maps to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Quick Maps from AppJetty to help customers manage resources and sales operations effectively through quick visualization of CRM data on maps.”



Take a Test Drive of Quick Maps at its page on AppSource.



About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO 27001-certified company and adheres to industry-standard strict security and privacy rules. The Microsoft silver partner has been developing extensions and plug-ins for Dynamics 365 for more than 10 years. AppJetty also provides customization services for apps, extensions, and CRM per clients’ requirements. To learn more, visit www.appjetty.com.



For more information, press only:

AppJetty

US: +1 (408) 329-9693

UK: +44 20 3893 2693

India: +91-91067 47559

