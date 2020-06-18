Govt. of Telangana to Use Data Driven System for COVID-19 Related Decision Making

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sapio Analytics Press Release

Government Advisory Firm Sapio Analytics is delivering a unique data driven system to the Government of Telangana for use in economic impact, social impact, lockdown planning and other relevant policy making.

Hyderabad, India, June 18, 2020 --(



“Nobel Laureate, Dr. Michael Levitt is doing research with us. Padma Bhushan Ela Bhatt is working with us on the economic impact on the bottom of the pyramid and related sectors. Col. Naidu Gade, recognized for his organization winning Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, is helping us on security and other related social impact. Members of our Economic Advisory Team, Sanjeeva Shivesh, Dr. Vinti Agarwal, Avinash Kalia, and Dr. Jyotishree Pandey, are working on an advanced granular economic impact model. All these dignitaries and hundreds of other domain experts are working non-stop to help provide optimum recommendations to Telangana with respect to various socio-economic and lockdown related decisions, using deep data analytics, involving millions of data points,” says Ashwin Srivastava, co-founder of Sapio Analytics.



The system provided by Sapio currently provides granular recommendations of hyper local lockdown or exit plans, while optimizing impact on economy, society and spread of virus. Its focus on granular economic impact across industries, services and agriculture, and on social impact across crime, essential supplies and water supply, helps create a plan for revival of economy and upliftment of society while ensuring COVID-19 spread is limited.



A pilot for GHMC, GWMC and Karimnagar Municipality has already been delivered. The team is now developing a dashboard on the state level data points for scientifically planned reopening of economy, by correlating it with factors like labor criticality, labor availability, raw material supply, logistics, working capital availability, extent of demand, of primarily 9 sectors as defined by the government including agriculture, construction, trade, hotels, mining, etc. An analytical study on these factors can help determine the impact on GDP as well as productivity of the industries on a hyperlocal level.



“Telangana is a state that respects the power of data and technology. It’s excellence in the field of new age technologies shall form the basis of our future. We are proud to be able to serve Telangana. We are soon releasing a white paper along with the Government of India, focused on technological interventions to convert this challenge into an opportunity. Acceptance of the power of data in decisions is an integral step towards the same. Furthermore, we’re also developing an industry engagement platform which can take data points right from the industries involved and make the model more robust, thereby, making Telangana one of the states to deploy maximum efforts on tech through this initiative,” adds Hardik Somani, COO of Sapio Analytics.



+919664341513





