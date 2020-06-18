British Army to Present on Maximising Tactical Awareness Through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training at FAVSA 2020

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This year, it was announced that the British Army is facing a “modernisation challenge” as it looks to balance buying new equipment with upgrading its legacy fleet. A part of this is to continue with plans to update the capabilities of legacy vehicles Warrior and Challenger 2.
The UK plans to upgrade 170 Challenger 2 MBTs with a life extension programme (LEP) to continue their utility through till 2035, and 380 Warrior IFVs through its capability sustainment programme (CSP), working to enhance the situational awareness and all round capabilities of UK armour.*
SMi Group’s upcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference, taking place on 2nd-3rd September 2020 in London, UK, will feature the British Army perspective on Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness.
Delegates will have the opportunity to hear a keynote address from Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army, presenting on "Maximising Tactical Awareness through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training."
The discussion will include:
• British training in the discipline of communications and the importance for all round situational awareness
• Increasing the rate at which threats are perceived and engaged
• Matching the necessities and aptitudes of modern recruits with the latest developments in technology
Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness
2nd-3rd September 2020
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin
* Source: Army Technology
