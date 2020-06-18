British Army to Present on Maximising Tactical Awareness Through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training at FAVSA 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: The Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness (FAVSA) Conference in September, will feature a briefing from a Senior Representative from the British Army.

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2020 --(



The UK plans to upgrade 170 Challenger 2 MBTs with a life extension programme (LEP) to continue their utility through till 2035, and 380 Warrior IFVs through its capability sustainment programme (CSP), working to enhance the situational awareness and all round capabilities of UK armour.*



SMi Group’s upcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference, taking place on 2nd-3rd September 2020 in London, UK, will feature the British Army perspective on Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness.



For those interested in attending, early bird discount of £200 is ending on the 30th June 2020. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr11prcom



Delegates will have the opportunity to hear a keynote address from Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army, presenting on "Maximising Tactical Awareness through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training."



The discussion will include:



• British training in the discipline of communications and the importance for all round situational awareness

• Increasing the rate at which threats are perceived and engaged

• Matching the necessities and aptitudes of modern recruits with the latest developments in technology



The event brochure including the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr11prcom



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

2nd-3rd September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



* Source: Army Technology



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr11prcom



