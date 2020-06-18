Ergostyle® Components for the Office Equipment Industry Now Available from Elesa

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

The Ergostyle® range of standard components available from Elesa has been specifically designed with the modern office environment in mind, including adjustable handles and levelling feet.

As market leading manufacturers to this global industry, Elesa conceived their Ergostyle® products to provide soft curved aesthetics and comfortable manual operation for office equipment. Form and function follow hand-in-hand so people of all ages and sizes are able to use equipment with ease, whatever their hand size or grip strength. This is an environment where ergonomics and design style are balanced to enhance workspace, and where Ergostyle® products achieve this.



The design and production of both offices themselves, and the equipment within them, develop slowly over time. These are places where fashion touches but good design persists – like Ergostyle®.



Other Ergostyle® components include handwheels and crank handles for library type storage units, knobs for desktop equipment, bridge handles for drawers and doors or carrying of instruments, inset handles for sliding doors and door locks for office cupboards.



