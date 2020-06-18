New from RAMPF – FlexSpeed for Maximum Dispensing Speeds

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Halving lead times in series production – Dispensing robots apply reactive plastic systems at extremely high speeds on the straights and precisely round corners.

Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, June 18, 2020



Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The brand-new, speed-dependent FlexSpeed dispensing technology from RAMPF Production Systems cuts lead times in series production by more than 50 percent.

FlexSpeed dispensing robots from RAMPF Production Systems take corners with the highest precision and cover straights fast, making it possible to cut lead times for sealing, foaming, and bonding processes in series production by more than half.

The newly developed technology is based on forced volumetric dispensing and the direct linking of dispensing performance and axis feed rate, making the dispensing system extremely flexible and responsive.

Whereas dispensing robots previously applied systems at constant speeds, the new FlexSpeed technology now enables them to reach up to 40 m/min. in a straight line, while braking in a controlled way just before corners and curves down to 20 m/min., ensuring consistent seal cross-sections and minimal corner radii.

The key benefit of RAMPF FlexSpeed for sealing, foaming, and bonding systems is optimum machine utilization while still preserving the mechanical parts. Only running at full speed for short periods means hardly any wear, so speed-dependent dispensing preserves the mechanical parts and machine utilization can be boosted considerably.

"The aim of series production is to manufacture the maximum number of units with maximum machine utilization, while maintaining the highest level of quality. For our customers in the automotive, electrical/electronics, household appliances, filter, and medical technology industries, these kinds of fast process chains are a must in production so as to compete in the global arena. With FlexSpeed, we are mak-ing a vital contribution to this," says Alexander Huttenlocher, Director of Sales and Marketing at RAMPF Production Systems.

