Updates on US Army Europe Capabilities Through Multi-Discipline Airborne ISR Operations

SMi Group reports: Senior representatives from the NATO Allied Land Command and US Army Europe are set to present at the Airborne ISR Conference in London, this October.

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2020 --(



Airborne ISR is a multi-domain capability, with operations delivered across the branches of the armed forces. We are delighted to welcome different perspectives of international military speakers and industry-leading organisations this year, such as the; US Navy, US Air Force Research Laboratory, RAF 8 Squadron, Lithuanian Air Force, and more, including for the first time the army ISR view, represented by NATO Allied Land Command and US Army Europe.



For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount ending on 30th June. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr3



The newest addition to the programme features valuable army perspectives on Airborne ISR from Colonel Derrick S. Lee, Assistant Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G2), NATO Allied Land Command (former US Army Europe G2) and Colonel Jay W. Haley, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G2), US Army Europe.



The presentation is titled "Supporting US Army Europe Capabilities through Multi-Discipline Airborne ISR Operations to Maintain Joint Information Supremacy," which will discuss:



- Evaluating the challenges to operating multi-domain airborne-ISR

- The work of the USAREUR G2 team in providing actionable intelligence and information to decision makers

- Collaborating with allies to retain information superiority



The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr3



6th Annual Airborne ISR

21st-22nd October 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr3



