Press Releases Schmancy Press Release

Receive press releases from Schmancy: By Email RSS Feeds: Schmancy Launches Desi Vibes Collection with an Indian Twist for Creative Packaging

Desi Vibes collection includes pop-arty motifs with Indian designs and colors. The range includes gift hamper, jeweler, cosmetic and bakery boxes.

Bangalore, India, June 18, 2020 --(



Since its inception in 2016, Schmancy has positioned itself to disrupt the packaging solutions market by offering a platform which empowers customers to choose the exact size of packaging, pertaining to height, width and length along with branding solutions in crafting a designer box.



Nikhil Parekh, CEO of Schmancy said, “We believe that it’s time for each Indian to become ‘vocal’ about their ‘local’ product and make them ‘global.’ We hope that this interesting collection that features quirky Indian prints will enable various Indian sellers to add value to their brand. The idea is to create a perfect amalgamation of establishing beautiful designs which are created to custom fit the packaging boxes and bags, based on customer requirement and persona.”



Generating a Buzz Before the Launch



The brand launched a series of interesting posts on their Instagram handle to build buzz about this launch including an interesting Bollywood-theme quiz that attracted tremendous response from their followers. With the countdown to the much-awaited launch ending over the weekend, the brand showcased the latest offering - Desi Vibes today.



The Schmancy range of products are available online and can be viewed in the traditional touch and feel style at their manufacturing unit at Bangalore. The brand’s products are aesthetically designed to fuse in with the unique packaging needs of the sellers including bakers, restaurants, wedding planners, e-commerce sellers and various other retailers. They also encourage customers to have a one-on-one discussion with their designers, in order to understand the requirement better. Their customised packaging solution enables customers to take packaging profits to new heights in an easy way - The Schmancy Way! Bangalore, India, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Schmancy is a renowned Bangalore-based brand that offers integrated and personalised packaging solutions for restaurant owners, bakers, e-commerce delivery, wedding planners, jewellery storage and more. The brand launched an exciting selection of packaging options that feature Indian kitsch prints. The boxes are designed to store jewellery, apparel, cosmetics and all bakery products. These bright and colourful packaging options are available in a wide range of sizes, so customers can choose boxes which can store even a couple of chocolates or a gift box that can also hold apparel such as shirts, sarees and such like.Since its inception in 2016, Schmancy has positioned itself to disrupt the packaging solutions market by offering a platform which empowers customers to choose the exact size of packaging, pertaining to height, width and length along with branding solutions in crafting a designer box.Nikhil Parekh, CEO of Schmancy said, “We believe that it’s time for each Indian to become ‘vocal’ about their ‘local’ product and make them ‘global.’ We hope that this interesting collection that features quirky Indian prints will enable various Indian sellers to add value to their brand. The idea is to create a perfect amalgamation of establishing beautiful designs which are created to custom fit the packaging boxes and bags, based on customer requirement and persona.”Generating a Buzz Before the LaunchThe brand launched a series of interesting posts on their Instagram handle to build buzz about this launch including an interesting Bollywood-theme quiz that attracted tremendous response from their followers. With the countdown to the much-awaited launch ending over the weekend, the brand showcased the latest offering - Desi Vibes today.The Schmancy range of products are available online and can be viewed in the traditional touch and feel style at their manufacturing unit at Bangalore. The brand’s products are aesthetically designed to fuse in with the unique packaging needs of the sellers including bakers, restaurants, wedding planners, e-commerce sellers and various other retailers. They also encourage customers to have a one-on-one discussion with their designers, in order to understand the requirement better. Their customised packaging solution enables customers to take packaging profits to new heights in an easy way - The Schmancy Way! Contact Information Schmancy

Jheel Parekh

919008154119



https://www.schmancy.in/

#102, 5th Cross, SSI Area

Rajajinagar 5th Block

Bangalore 560079

India



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Schmancy