The Greater Phoenix Chamber’s "New Valley Leaders Webinar" Features Telgian’s James Tomes

Phoenix, AZ, June 18, 2020 --(



Due to concerns regarding community health and the potential for the spread of COVID-19, this event will be held as a webinar, rather than as an on-site event. Valley Voices is complimentary for Greater Phoenix Chamber members and will be conducted on June 25 via Zoom from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM MST.



Throughout the webinar, local executives will share insights on both the challenges, and the opportunities, currently facing their organizations, as well as their perspectives on what it takes to make Phoenix a great place to live and work.



“Since 1888, the Greater Phoenix Chamber has promoted vehicles for regional prosperity and advocacy for businesses of all sizes,” explains Tomes. “Events such as the Valley Voices webinar provide an important opportunity for area businesspeople to learn strategies for continued growth and economic vitality, while strengthening the Phoenix community.”



As President and CEO of Telgian Holdings, Inc., Tomes is responsible for the industry-leading company’s overall operational and financial success. Since joining the fire, life safety and security firm in 1990, he has held a succession of executive positions that include President and COO, CFO, and EVP of Marketing and Sales. Tomes specializes in tailoring fire protection, life safety and security solutions that meet clients’ needs and expectations, always with a focus on their bottom lines. His customer advocacy passion is evident in Telgian’s best-in-class protection solutions, which consistently save clients on their fire and life safety expenditures.



In addition to The Greater Phoenix Chamber, Tomes shares his experience and business expertise with numerous local, regional and national organizations. These include advisory roles for Arizona Bank & Trust, the San Diego Military Advisory Council and the San Diego Naval Medical Center Surf Clinic, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, among others. As a force for positive change in the fire protection industry, Tomes has also served on National Fire Protection Association global code development committees such as NFPA 30: Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code and NFPA 30B: Code for the Manufacture and Storage of Aerosol Products.



To learn more about this event, please visit The Greater Phoenix Chamber at www.phoenixchamber.com.



About Telgian Holdings, Inc.



Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



