Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Active Grow Press Release

Receive press releases from Active Grow: By Email RSS Feeds: Active Grow Launches UL Listed LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires as HPS Replacements for Commercial and Home Growers

Seattle, WA, June 18, 2020 --(



Each luminaire comes standard with the Active Grow Entourage Spectrum which is optimized to boost growth during both vegetative and flowering cycles by incorporating additional Far-Red 730 nm wavelengths. These Far-Red wavelengths combine with 660-680 nm wavelengths to increase plant photosynthesis rates via the Emerson effect which results in faster grow cycles and enhanced flavonoid content. The natural high CRI 94 light also makes plants look more vivid, making inspection and maintenance of plants easier.



The LoPro Max luminaires utilize Philips chipsets for maximum light output and proprietary optics that create uniform light coverage and deep canopy penetration for high DLI requirement plants. The slim form factor and 4-8 bar design allows the fixtures to be placed safely above plants in low height applications without burning the canopy. The 640W and 320W luminaires feature typical PBAR (280-800 nm) outputs of 1644 µmol/s and 822 µmol/s respectively, giving each an exceptional efficacy of 2.6 µmol/J. The built-in 0-10V rotary dimmer lets growers adjust the light output from 10-100% without the need for additional wiring or installation.



Active Grow builds each fixture using IP65 rated components to withstand the rigors of tough CEA environments. The proprietary SafeShield optic creates a thermal buffer to protect the LED diodes from overheating, guaranteeing a 50,000-hour lifetime. Both versions use premium universal voltage drivers, can be daisy chained on 120V, 240V and 277V circuits and come with a 5-year warranty. For larger installations, the luminaires can be used with wireless grouping control systems (up to 100 fixtures).



Learn more about the LoPro Max 640W horticultural luminaire at https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/640w-lopro-max-horticultural-luminaire/



Learn more about the LoPro Max 320W horticultural luminaire at https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/320w-lopro-max-horticultural-luminaire/



To purchase the LoPro Max horticultural luminaires visit the Active Grow website at https://www.activegrowled.com/product-category/lopro-series-luminaires/



About Active Grow

Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos. Seattle, WA, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its LoPro Max 640W and 320W horticultural luminaires. These lightweight, UL Listed fixtures conveniently replace 600-1000W and 400-600W HPS lights in vertical racking or sea of green commercial applications, using nearly half the energy and producing half the heat. The concealed-driver design means no messy cabling or bulky external drivers. The ultra-thin profile (just 2.47”) allows the luminaires to go to work in spaces with minimal vertical clearance. Integrated dimming and a tool-less installation make these fixtures perfect options for home growers with tents or hydroponic benches.Each luminaire comes standard with the Active Grow Entourage Spectrum which is optimized to boost growth during both vegetative and flowering cycles by incorporating additional Far-Red 730 nm wavelengths. These Far-Red wavelengths combine with 660-680 nm wavelengths to increase plant photosynthesis rates via the Emerson effect which results in faster grow cycles and enhanced flavonoid content. The natural high CRI 94 light also makes plants look more vivid, making inspection and maintenance of plants easier.The LoPro Max luminaires utilize Philips chipsets for maximum light output and proprietary optics that create uniform light coverage and deep canopy penetration for high DLI requirement plants. The slim form factor and 4-8 bar design allows the fixtures to be placed safely above plants in low height applications without burning the canopy. The 640W and 320W luminaires feature typical PBAR (280-800 nm) outputs of 1644 µmol/s and 822 µmol/s respectively, giving each an exceptional efficacy of 2.6 µmol/J. The built-in 0-10V rotary dimmer lets growers adjust the light output from 10-100% without the need for additional wiring or installation.Active Grow builds each fixture using IP65 rated components to withstand the rigors of tough CEA environments. The proprietary SafeShield optic creates a thermal buffer to protect the LED diodes from overheating, guaranteeing a 50,000-hour lifetime. Both versions use premium universal voltage drivers, can be daisy chained on 120V, 240V and 277V circuits and come with a 5-year warranty. For larger installations, the luminaires can be used with wireless grouping control systems (up to 100 fixtures).Learn more about the LoPro Max 640W horticultural luminaire at https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/640w-lopro-max-horticultural-luminaire/Learn more about the LoPro Max 320W horticultural luminaire at https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/320w-lopro-max-horticultural-luminaire/To purchase the LoPro Max horticultural luminaires visit the Active Grow website at https://www.activegrowled.com/product-category/lopro-series-luminaires/About Active GrowActive Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos. Contact Information Active Grow

Matt Leonard

206-792-9799



https://activegrowled.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Active Grow Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend