Katie’s Pizza Plans Donation to CHAMP Assistance Dogs

St. Louis, MO, June 18, 2020 --(



St. Louis, MO, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Tuesday, June 23, Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria's Rock Hill location will be hosting Giveback Tuesday for CHAMP Assistance Dogs. This nonprofit places skilled service dogs with people who have disabilities to help them lead lives of greater independence, and places facility dogs with healthcare facilities, courthouses, and children's advocacy centers.

Every month, Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $231,520 to local nonprofit organizations.

"It costs CHAMP a minimum of $20,000 to train and place a service dog, but they are placed absolutely free-of-charge," said Pam Budke, executive director of CHAMP Assistance Dogs. "This is thanks to organizations, corporations, individuals, and businesses like Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria."

Funds will be used for expenses of service dogs and facility dogs-in-training in CHAMP's Assistance Dog Program. Expenses include dog food, training equipment, crates, toys, program supplies, and veterinary expenses.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from noon to 9 p.m. To make a reservation for patio dining or order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

For more information about CHAMP Assistance Dogs, please visit www.champdogs.org. Contact Information Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie Collier

(314) 942-6555



www.katiespizzaandpasta.com



