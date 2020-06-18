Nancy Perry Graham, Stand Together Senior Editorial Director, Joins Dream Foundation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dream Foundation Press Release

Multi-journalism award-winning Graham to join the Board of the national dream-granting organization.

“Nancy accepted our invitation almost immediately, and we couldn’t be more pleased with her decision to join us,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. “She has a genuine understanding of the work that we do and the needs of those we serve.”



Says Graham, “Having spent 13 years at AARP, while also caring for my mom in her final years, ending in hospice, I saw first-hand the importance of sustaining hope, dreams, and quality-of-life. My Aunt Lil wasn’t so lucky: she spent her final days, after a devastating stroke, mostly alone and unhappy. That always haunted me. So I’d like my work for the Dream board, helping as many people as possible fulfill their final Dreams, to be her lasting legacy.”



Since the onset of COVID-19, many nonprofits are battling with plummeting revenues and increased demand on their programs. Graham continues, “I’m particularly inspired to join Dream’s team now, and to grow support for their worthy work, at a time when their mission is both more urgent, and more challenging, than ever before.”



Graham has been an esteemed member of the media for almost 40 years, working as a business, entertainment, and policy journalist in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. She started her career as a financial reporter and writer for Fortune magazine in 1983, where she rose to the position of Los Angeles Bureau Chief before moving to Money magazine as a senior policy editor in 1994. Graham rounded out her 17 years at Time Inc. as the “Insider” columnist for People. She then worked in senior editorial positions at Meredith’s Family Money magazine and The Boston Consulting Group before moving to AARP, where she became the Editor-in-Chief of AARP The Magazine, the world’s largest circulation magazine, and LifeReimagined.org.



In 2016, Graham left AARP to join the Charles Koch Institute as Senior Editorial Director. There she worked on a variety of communications products and platforms aimed at sharing the stories and success principles that drive Charles Koch’s various philanthropies. Graham now works in Investor Relations at Stand Together, the umbrella organization for Koch’s network of nonprofits, as Senior Editorial Director of Donor Publications.



Graham has received many honors for her work in journalism, including the Distinguished Achievement Award in 1993 for Excellence in Educational Journalism, for her work in Fortune’s “Children in Crisis” Issue; the Investigative Reporters and Editors Award in 1997 for editing Money’s investigative report, “Why You May Be Getting the Wrong Medicine;” and the 2009 National Magazine Award for Best Interactive Feature for AARP The Magazine’s “1968: The Year That Rocked Our World” in 2009.



About Dream Foundation:



Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.



