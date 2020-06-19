Wishtree Technologies LLP Bags Two-Year Contract from World Meteorological Organisation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wishtree Technologies LLP Press Release

Ahmedabad, India, June 19, 2020



The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations for meteorology (weather and climate), operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences. It provides world leadership and expertise in international cooperation in the delivery and use of high quality, authoritative weather and climate, hydrological and related environmental services by its Members, for the improvement of the well-being of societies of all nations.



WMO selected Wishtree Technologies LLP for upgradation of its technology stack used under OSCAR, a resource developed in support of Earth Observation applications, studies, and global coordination. It contains quantitative user-defined requirements for observation of physical variables in application areas of WMO (i.e. related to weather, water, and climate). OSCAR also provides detailed information on all earth observation satellites and instruments and expert analyses of space-based capabilities. At present, around 80-90 space agencies use OSCAR. With technological solutions provided by Wishtree, OSCAR will be ready for continuous integration and continuous delivery. This will further open up doors to embed new technologies in the future.



Wishtree delivers technology-enabled business solutions that help global companies to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. It is a process-centric organization with exceptional capabilities in the implementation of solutions for a variety of verticals and domains. They have customized the processes and engagement models to suit the needs of its clients. The combination of services and engineering expertise makes them a unique technology partner for its esteemed clients. A team of experts backs Wishtree, and they provide comprehensive implementation, support, and maintenance services to accelerate the return on investment.



Dilip Bagrecha, Partner, Wishtree Technologies LLP, said, “Wishtree is proud to add another UN agency to its respected list of clients in the UN ecosystem. With this new account in the form of WMO, we are excited to deepen our relationship with the UN agencies, especially in these times of crisis. WMO, as we all know, is at the forefront of meteorology data, which is extremely essential. Government and space agencies all over the world use project OSCAR. Wishtree is already working with eight UN agencies. We are excited to start our journey with WMO as our ninth UN agency and look forward to having a successful relation with them. The contract with them is for two years and we look forward to provide technological solutions and assistance to them for the betterment of the world.”



