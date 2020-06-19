Basicly Healthy Launch the Holistic Health & Wellbeing Website BasiclyHealthy.com

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Basicly Healthy Press Release

Surprise, AZ, June 19, 2020 --(



The site is updated daily with new info and tips, so you’ll find everything you need to start thriving today. With a great selection of in-depth articles, the site is a treasure trove of data and inspiration for you to explore.



The website, BasiclyHealthy.com, was founded by Charlotte, a chiropractor since the mid-1990s, with the aim of promoting healthy living techniques, methods, and knowledge to a wider audience. Even though she is not a practicing Chiropractor right now, Charlotte has developed the understanding that in order to be healthy one must treat the entire body using a holistic approach wherever possible.



Guided by her own training and understandings and supported by a team of writers in the field of health and healthy living, Charlotte has made her dream of promoting well-being into a reality when she launched her website. Since the site went online it has gone from strength to strength with an ever-growing catalog of superb articles, collections of recipes, news, videos, and much more! Building a great community around the website has always been one of Charlotte’s aims because, as she says, the support that people can get from one another is a vital part of living a healthy life.



Special Announcement - New Writers and More Content Planned

With the success of the website Charlotte, the founder, has been bringing new team members on board to continue to build the database of valuable information that she is providing for a wider audience. The community that has grown up around the site is always grateful for all the work that has gone into the site as they see real results in their own lives.



Features of the Site



Blog - a fantastic resource to learn about all aspects of healthy living to help people live their best lives.

News - regular news updates to keep you in the loop with a wide range of health-related topics.

Recipes - the inspiring collection of recipes, nutritional advice, and exciting new things to try on your journey to healthier living.

Exercise Tips and Hints for keeping great shape.

Videos - A beautifully curated selection of videos covering areas as diverse as natural remedies, healthy eating options, herbal teas, and ways to improve your health in holistic ways.



BasiclyHealthy - the site is growing and it's your chance to get on board.

Charlotte Mitchell

(602) 399-3954



https://www.basiclyhealthy.com



