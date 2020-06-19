PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Twenty First Century Engineering and J.S. Held


TFCE, based in Vero Beach, Florida is a renowned full-service professional engineering firm focusing on forensic services. TFCE provides civil, structural, forensic, and design/build services to individuals, corporations, and contractors throughout Florida, the greater Southeast United States, Texas, and the Caribbean. The company holds dual licenses in engineering and general contracting, which enable an expedited, turn-key process for clients.

Tampa, FL, June 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Twenty First Century Engineering (“TFCE”) and J.S. Held LLC.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm with expertise in construction, environmental health & safety, forensic accounting & economics, water & fire restoration, equipment, and forensic architecture & engineering matters. According to the company’s announcement, “This acquisition further expands our forensic services for complex litigation needs, while also strengthening our geographic resources.” -Bill Bracken, PE, J.S. Held Forensic Architecture & Engineering Practice Leader)

John Carroll, the founder of TFCE, added in the announcement, “Our clients will have the benefit of a new suite of technical services and the accompanying specialized staff to support their needs on a variety of construction; equipment; environmental, health, and safety; as well as forensic accounting and economic matters.”

Regarding the deal, Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent TFCE in this strategic transaction. John and his team were wonderful to work with. They were engaging and always responsive to diligence requests. We’re excited to see that their legacy will be preserved and enhanced through this transaction with JS Held. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”

Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com

About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.

Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/
Contact Information
Benchmark International
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
Contact
www.benchmarkintl.com

