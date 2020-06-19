LoyaltyMatch Unveils New Zoom Integration Features as Venues Transform Their Businesses to Support Virtual Events

Press Releases LoyaltyMatch.com Press Release

Kitchener, ON, Canada, June 19, 2020 --(



Zoom’s technology, matched with that of LoyaltyMatch, means that anyone presenting live entertainment via Zoom can reward fan transactions. Show attendees can be easily rewarded just by logging into the Zoom platform. While more features will be added in the future, the current integration means that fans of live entertainment can be rewarded for buying a ticket and for attendance, for joining a chat channel, sending a chat message and for sharing their screen or a video with a friend.



Live entertainment venues were the first to close when the pandemic spread in the United States and Canada and they will be the last to open. Since closing they have struggled to hold onto fans and generate review. That is particularly true for independent venues.



“We believe in live entertainment and want to see it back and thriving. But it will take time for places to reopen fully. We saw that venues, promoters and acts are looking for new ways to present shows while keeping everyone safe and we acted on it. We believe that rewarding fans for their loyalty to a favorite venue or artist will be rewarding for the venues themselves,” said Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch Inc., president and ceo.



About LoyaltyMatch Inc.

Bill Warelis

905.599.9757



www.loyaltymatch.com



