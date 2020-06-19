Christopher Campbell Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification

Press Releases CJ Campbell and Associates Press Release

Rockville, MD, June 19, 2020 --(



Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Mr. Campbell among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.



“Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer,” said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”



Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 69 nations and territories around the world.



CJ Campbell & Associates

Media Inquiries: info@cjcwealth.com



About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 70,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org Contact Information CJ Campbell and Associates

Mel Caro

301 761 3870



cjcwealth.com



