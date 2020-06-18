Press Releases Kacee Fitness LLC Press Release

Kacee Fitness to Open New Program for Improving Health

Virtual Health Mastermind Group Coaching created to improve all aspects of fitness, nutrition and mindset.

Tempe, AZ, June 18, 2020 --(



Kacee Leigh - Nutrition and fitness expert, Certified Health Coach and Remote Coach is launching a virtual Health Mastermind for the first time ever to empower women to improve their health through nutrition and mindset starting on July 11, 2020.



This 6-month group coaching mastermind is designed to support women making massive changes in their life to improve health through nutrition. Leigh’s unique coaching style inspires and equips women with steps to move forward in their journey to losing weight, building strength and toning up.



“The do it yourself option is a long and hard track, but any journey can be made easier by a support system and accountability,” says Leigh.



There are two options when joining the Mastermind, $1,000 for the Mastermind calls plus an additional $500 for unlimited group workout classes happening on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:00am MST during the 6-months.



Schedule a free call with Leigh to see if this group is right for you.



www.kaceefitness.com/coaching-calls



About Kacee Leigh: Kacee is a highly talented and skill nutrition and fitness coach who has worked with many clients with the overall goals of losing weight, gaining strength and toning specific parts of the body. She has dedicated her time to ensuring women move forward in their health journey effectively in their own time.



Kacee Leigh

480-273-7049



www.kaceefitness.com



