Operation Food Search to Host 27th Annual Golf Tournament


Swing to Heal Hunger fundraiser to benefit non-profit agency's programs and services.

St. Louis, MO, June 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host its 27th annual Swing to Heal Hunger golf tournament presented by Ascension Health on Mon., Oct. 5 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The tournament will be held at WingHaven Country Club, St. Louis’ only Nicklaus-designed course, located at 7777 Winghaven Blvd. in O’Fallon, Mo.

Tickets – which are $300 per golfer or $1,200 per team of four golfers – include 18 holes with a golf cart, golf goodie bag, lunch, dinner and an auction. Proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties.

For ticket details or to become a sponsor, call (314) 726-5355.
Contact Information
Operation Food Search
Rochelle Brandvein
314-726-5355
Contact
www.operationfoodsearch.org

