TekTone Becomes Majority Owner of Stay Smart Care

Franklin, NC, June 20, 2020 --(



“For the past two years, Stay Smart Care has developed the most comprehensive managed Remote Patient Monitoring solution for successful aging in place,” said Mark Feinberg, Founder and CEO of Stay Smart Care. “As a TekTone subsidiary, we have the opportunity to leverage 45 years of knowledge and expertise in communication technology, product development and sales. Together, we will offer the senior care market the most complete managed monitoring solution available.”



“Stay Smart Care’s solutions definitely create added value for the TekTone community of customers,” said TekTone President John Mira-Knippel. “As an ISO-9001 registered company with almost five decades of success, TekTone presents a solid foundation upon which Stay Smart Care can thrive and grow. We are excited to be able to introduce our existing customers to new ways of creating revenue for their business, as well as new ways of caring for seniors specifically.”



As the aging population continues to rise, the senior care industry is continuing to evolve, and providers must adapt to serve their communities, as well as expand to include those outside of their walls. Together with Stay Smart Care, TekTone will offer a wide platform of solutions to help providers not only improve their existing services, but help them extend those services to those in need of care beyond the physical confinements of their campus.



About Stay Smart Care



Stay Smart Care is the only senior care solution that provides continuous, non-intrusive healthcare monitoring with smart technology. Stay Smart Care offers Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions for senior living communities, at-home care models, home care agencies and Medicaid/Medicare providers. For more information, please visit www.staysmartcare.com.



About TekTone



For over 45 years, TekTone® has designed and manufactured UL® Listed Tek-CARE® nurse call, wireless nurse/emergency call, wander management, Tek-SAFE® area of rescue assistance systems, and Tek-ALERT® integration systems. TekTone® products are designed and built in our FDA-registered, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in North Carolina - plus a network of distributors and representatives that stretches worldwide.



Brad Hyder

800-327-8466



www.tektone.com



